Police Sergeant accused of stealing R11,000 worth of goats using State vehicle remains in custody

A 40-year-old police Sergeant accused of stock theft and bribery has been remanded in custody after appearing at the Cathcart Magistrate Court in Eastern Cape on Tuesday. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, said the officer was arrested on Sunday after members of the Anti-Corruption Unit received information about a police officer attached to Tylden police station who was allegedly involved in stock theft.

“According to the information, the police official stole four goats to the value of R11,000 using a state vehicle and bribed the person who saw his criminal activities,” said Mawisa. Mawisa said the Sergeant was charged with corruption, bribery and stock theft. Meanwhile, police commissioner in the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, commended the efforts by the community members in ensuring that police officials who are involved in corruption are reported.

"This sends a stern warning to the public and police officials that South African Police Service will root out corruption within our ranks, and those involved will be prosecuted in court and internal disciplinary steps will be taken,’’ said Mene. The officer is expected to make his next appearance on October 17, for formal bail application. Last month, a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing 80 sheep from a farm in Daggakraal, Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi, said the sheep were worth at least R232,000. Nkosi said the sheep were recovered after a farm employee noticed that the sheep were missing. “He immediately informed his employer, who alerted other group members. The farmers followed the tracks and led them to the suspect's kraal not far from the farm where the sheep were stolen.

“After identifying the place where the sheep were kept, the farmers alerted police. On police's arrival, the stolen sheep were recovered and were positively identified through the brand marks,” said Nkosi. Nkosi said the 24-year-old suspect was found on the premises and was arrested for possession of stolen livestock. [email protected]