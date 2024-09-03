Police sergeant in the dock for murdering his wife

A Mpumalanga police sergeant made his first appearance in the Emalahleni Court for the murder of his wife. The 39-year-old sergeant shot and killed his wife, Elsie Mothali, 37, in Witbank on Sunday, September 1 at about 3.30am.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the disturbing incident has been strongly condemned. “According to information, the victim was shot several times while driving and the vehicle then crashed into a fence, then got stuck in a trench. Thereafter, the police sergeant handed himself to the police in Witbank and also handed over a firearm believed to have been used in the commission of crime. The weapon is suspected to be a state-issued firearm and ballistic testing will be conducted as part of the probe,” Mdhluli said. The police sergeant was arrested and the case docket was handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for further handling.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage though domestic violence cannot be ruled out but this will form part of the investigation. Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple were somehow having some domestic-related challenges,” Mdhluli said. The Acting Police Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi said apart from the criminal case, an internal investigation has been instituted against the police officer. “When members are issued with firearms, they should always bear in mind that such firearms are solemnly used to fight crime and defend themselves when their lives, or those around them, are in danger.