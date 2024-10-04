Police sergeant linked to murder of Limpopo taxi owner

A police sergeant from Limpopo and his co-accused appeared in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder. The 46-year-old police officer and the 49-year-old man are accused of murdering a taxi owner in 2020.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the murder took place on Saturday, October 18, 2020. “Mr. Tlou Godfrey Phihlela, a 41-year-old taxi owner, was shot multiple times near Seshego Hospital. Following this tragic incident, an extensive investigation was launched, led by the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit. “In 2024, renewed investigative efforts identified the suspects. A warrant for their arrest was applied for and granted on October 1, 2024,” Ledwaba said.

The suspects were apprehended on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. “Both suspects abandoned bail, and the case has been postponed until November 13, 2024, pending further police investigation. Further investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly hired by another taxi owner from Seshego, who was himself murdered in April 2023 in Polokwane,” Ledwaba said. The Acting Police Commissioner in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala has welcomed the arrest of the alleged perpetrators and commended the investigating team for their exemplary work.