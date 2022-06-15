Police shoot dead four wanted robbery suspects in gun fight, two arrested

Pretoria - Four suspects who were wanted by police were shot and killed and two others arrested during a shootout with Marshall Security and the South African Police Service Police (SAPS) members on Tuesday evening. According to Marshall Security spokesperson Tyron Powell, the armed gang has been linked to various business robberies, armed robberies and hijackings in the Durban North, Greenwood Park and Verulam areas.

“At abut 7pm yesterday members of our special operations team spotted a wanted vehicle, a silver Toyota Yaris, that is known to have been involved in several business robberies, armed robberies and hijackings travelling on Queen Nandi Drive. “As the suspects noticed our special operations team members following them, they immediately sped off and opened fire on our members, who then returned fire. “Our members together with the SAPS Phoenix Trio Crimes Unit pursued the suspects into Kwamashu B section, where the driver of the Yaris lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a taxi, whereafter a shootout ensued,” explained Powell in a statement.

He said four suspects were shot and killed, and two suspects were arrested on the scene. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered and they had their serial numbers removed. A toy gun was found, along with multiple cellphones and additional number plates that had been used in the commissions of other crimes. Police are investigating cases of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as being in possession of a hijacked vehicle.

