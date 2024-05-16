Police slam hoax reports of political violence in KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal police are warning the community to refrain from sharing hoax messages via social media. Police cautioned that those found to have been making inflammatory statements will be dealt with. The warning comes following a viral voice note doing the rounds describing political violence in pockets of the province.

"Police in KZN have noted with grave concern inflammatory statements doing the rounds on various social media platforms about unsubstantiated political related violence in the province," said provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda. "Police would like to place it on record that the voice note about the shooting of 11 people at KwaXimba, whom the person behind the voice classify as 'comrades' is devoid of the truth," he added. Netshiunda said the voice note claims that a car has driven around shooting at least four homes in KwaXimba in the Umsunduzi area.

"No dates nor time frames are specified in the voice note and police condemn such malicious statement with the contempt it deserves. No mass shooting has been reported in the area and no political-related violence has been reported in the vicinity of KwaXimba and the surrounding areas," Netshiunda said. He further discouraged people from making or spreading fake news that has a potential to incite violence or create panic. "Any incidents of violence or threats, including those related to politics, should be reported to the police as soon as possible. The province's operational plans to safeguard the residents of KwaZulu-Natal pre, during and post elections are already in motion and police officers are geared to respond to any eventuality," Netshiunda stated.