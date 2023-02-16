Police still mum on AKA murder probe, Tibz memorial set for Thursday

Pretoria - Police are tight-lipped about the murder investigation of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, and his close friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, who were gunned down outside Wish Restaurant in one of Durban’s entertainment hubs, Florida Road. Speaking to IOL on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police were still investigating two counts of murder, but declined to comment on the progress made regarding the investigation.

Story continues below Advertisement

“At the moment we are not going to comment on the AKA investigation, anything that needs to be communicated will be sent via statement,” said Netshiunda. At the weekend, police revealed that the case had been taken over by experienced teams of investigators from the KZN Organised Crime Unit. Thursday marks day six since AKA and Tibz were gunned down on Florida Road, and on Thursday, a memorial service for the fashion designer, chef and creative, will be held at the Sacred Hearts College in Joburg.

On Friday, a similar service will be held for AKA at the Sandton Convention Centre. Both AKA and Tibz are expected to be buried in private funerals on Saturday. Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the Forbes family on Tuesday, has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa seeking he declare an official provincial funeral for AKA.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is hoped that funds from provincial coffers would assist the Forbes family in ensuring that the award-winning entertainer gets a fitting farewell. He said the Gauteng government was committed to providing assistance, where necessary, to the family. The Forbes family have announced that the memorial service would be open to the public as well as streamed online.

Story continues below Advertisement

His memorial service will take place on Friday at 3pm at the Sandton Convention Centre. Free tickets for the memorial service were finished within hours. A bill board was also erected on Wednesday in Johannesburg in remembrance of the multi-award winning rapper.