Police still searching for three of five prisoners after escape from Athlone Magistrate’s Court holding cells

Police in Cape Town have reported progress after they managed to arrest three of the five trial-awaiting prisoners who escaped from the holding cells at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The prisoners escaped just before 2pm from the holding cells as they were about to be transported back to Pollsmoor Prison after their respective court appearances.

At the time, the provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said one of the escapees managed to overpower a police officer and disarmed him. “Several shots were fired in the direction of the police officials but no one was hit or wounded. Thereafter the escapees, between the ages 20 and 33, fled the scene on foot,” Pojie said. Vuyani Bonkolo, Khaya Supulana and Khuma Ningo are still on the run. Picture: SAPS “They stand accused of serious offences such as murder, attempted murder, assault, and robberies aggravated, as well as the possession of stolen property.”

He also confirmed immediately after the escape, one of the prisoners was rearrested. Hours later, a further two prisoners were tracked, traced and rearrested, however, three are still on the run. The prisoners still on the run, Vuyani Bonkolo, Khaya Supulana, and Khuma Ningo are from Gugulethu.