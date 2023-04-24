Police tight-lipped on exactly how they established whose charred remains were inside Thabo Bester’s prison cell

At the weekend, several media houses reported that the body inside Bester’s cell belonged to 32-year-old Katlego Bereng. Reports stated that police were able to confirm Bereng’s identity via DNA tests. However, where and how police kicked off this leg of the Thabo Bester investigation is yet to be revealed. According to his family, Bereng was a father of two young children who loved soccer, were always happy and never gave him any trouble. The Cape Times reported that Bereng’s family is seeking justice for how their missing son’s body ended up in Bester’s cell.

“We aren’t in the right state of mind to even think about burial. We need the state to come to the party. The government has failed us, we are suffering,” Batho Mpholo said. Meanwhile, former public protector Professor Thuli Madonsela has suggested that Bereng’s family sue G4S Security.

The body that was burnt by Thabo Bester in prison was that of my son. Our own government is failing us. I am broken — Batho Mpholo (@BathoChief) April 22, 2023 Prof Thuli Madonsela’s tweet/Twitter “My heart goes out to the family of Katlego Bereng whose body was reportedly used in the G4S-controlled Mangaung Correctional Centre to enable convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester to escape. I suggest the family sues G4S for millions of rands in civil proceedings. #Justice4KatlegoBereng,” Madonsela tweeted.