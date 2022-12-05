Police to deploy 10 000 newly-trained officers to bolster festive season operations

Pretoria – The police ministry on Monday welcomed 10 000 freshly-trained constables to its ranks to help in the fight against crime over the coming holiday season. The officers will be sent to various stations, units and service points to bolster capacity and enhance police visibility.

This comes as the police ministry starts its inspection of holiday operations on Monday in Limpopo. This will end in KwaZulu-Natal on December 31. During the nationwide inspection tour, Police Minister Bheki Cele will interact with communities to help ensure a secure holiday season. "The ministry and SAPS management will also engage communities on their safety and security as they visit public spaces, such as shopping malls, taxi ranks, beaches, parks and other public gathering areas and centres of activities," said Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

Last week in KZN, police officers were out in numbers to curb crime and protect the citizens of the province as safer festive season operations continue. Almost 1 500 suspects were arrested during the week. “Police arrested 172 persons for drug-related offences and seized 57kg of drugs, such as cocaine powder, heroin and mandrax, across the province. Police officers also seized 1 733 litres of alcohol and arrested 65 persons for liquor-related offences.

