Police top brass to meet with Eastern Cape cops over latest mass shooting

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, is leading a delegation of top police officials to the Eastern Cape following yet another mass shooting, at the weekend. Six community patrollers were gunned down and four more wounded in an apparent ambush. The patrollers were due to head out on a patrol when they were attacked by a gang of heavily armed suspects. The cause for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

Masemola is expected to meet with Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, Provincial Commissioner of EC, Lieutenant General Nomethetheleli Mene, and the multidisciplinary team deployed to investigate mass shootings in the province. Government has condemned the shooting. "This senseless act of violence is totally unacceptable in our country and the law enforcement agencies will ensure that the perpetrators are bought to book," said acting government spokesperson, Nomondo Mnukwa.

She said government sends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased during this painful time, and wishes a speedy and full recovery to those currently receiving medical care. Last month, 18 people were died in a mass shooting in Lusikisiki. Three people were expected to appear in court on related charges, however, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), they are still waiting for a docket.