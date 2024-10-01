Police top brass to meet with families of Lusikisiki mass shooting

Top brass of the South African Police Services (SAPS) are expected to meet with the families of the victims of the Lusikisiki mass shooting. A total of 18 people lost their lives in two separate incidents of Friday night.

Majority of the victims -15- were women. Two people are currently in hospital. Police have made no arrests in connection with the shooting and have said the motive is still unclear, pending the investigation.

On Tuesday morning the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, the Deputy Ministers of Police, Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo, as well as the National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola will visit the families. Ministry of Police spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said the victims were preparing for a traditional ritual to mark the end of mourning for a mother and daughter who were murdered a year ago when they were attacked. “The Ministry of Police will offer condolences to the bereaved families and provide support to the affected communities.

“Following the visit, the Ministry and the National Commissioner will address the community to discuss this devastating incident and provide information on the measures being taken to ensure the safety of the area and bring the perpetrators to justice.” On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the families adding that the perpetrators would be brought to book. The names of the victims were released. The youngest victim was14-years-old.