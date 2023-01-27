Police uncover drug lab at a lodge in Point, Durban

Durban – Three people were arrested at a lodge in the Point area in Durban allegedly running a mini drug lab. Police said two foreign nationals – 32 and 46 years old, and a local 25-year-old woman were arrested at a lodge on Thursday.

“The Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit officers conducted a sting operation which was backed up by intelligence information and stormed into a lodge where three suspects were found to have turned a guest room into a clandestine drug lab,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda. Almost 12 000 capsules of heroin, 600g of heroin powder and 37 pieces of rock cocaine, with an estimated street value of R500 000, was found in possession of the suspects. “The three suspects will appear in court soon,” Netshiunda said.

This week, two foreign nationals were arrested in Mpumalanga with 479kg of dagga worth over R700 000. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said officers in Sabie were conducting a stop-and-search operation when they stopped a white Hyundai H1 with foreign number plates. “Upon searching the vehicle, they found 14 plastic bags of dagga sealed with masking tape. The dagga weighed about 479kg and it is estimated at more than R700 000 in street value,’’ Mohlala said.

