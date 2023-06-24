Police uncovers drug plant in Mooinooi and seizes dagga worth R760 000

Klerksdorp - A dagga cultivation plant and laboratory was discovered at a farm in Mooinooi, south of Brits in North West. The dagga valued at R760 000 was discovered at Elarnoskraal plot in Mooinooi.

North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the police conducted a search at the farm on Friday. "The members who successfully applied for a search and seizure warrant, found a 36-year-old man upon arrival at the plot. The man allegedly confirmed that he is renting the place," he said. Mokgwabone said the police discovered a dagga cultivation warehouse consisting of a number of rooms.

"Consequently, dagga plants on various stages of cultivation and other products with estimated street value of R760 000 were confiscated. Moreover, the team seized 18 lights, 11 fans, battery, two gas bottles, an air conditioner, chemicals, two machines, a laptop and a cell phone." He said the Hawks was investigating the matter. The man is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday.