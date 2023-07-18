Independent Online
Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Police under fire: fuel tanker hit in crossfire between Ekurhuleni cops and men in Nissan Almera

A fuel tanked leaked petrol in Ekurhuleni after police officers exchanged gunfire with criminals who later fled the scene. Photo: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department

Published 50m ago

Share

Members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) came under fire as a group of men travelling in a green Nissan Almera shot at the police officers.

EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, reported that a fuel tanker was incidentally caught up in the gunfire exchange, subsequently starting to leak as the police officers retaliated against the Nissan Almera occupants.

"The EMPD officers were travelling east on the N12 when they observed a green Nissan Almera carrying four men with one additional passenger in the back seat. The vigilant officers followed the green Nissan Almera as it took the Snake Road exit," Thepa explained.

"The officers activated their blue lights and halted the vehicle. However, as they were about to approach the vehicle, the occupants of the green Nissan Almera began firing at the officers. In the ensuing crossfire, the petrol tanker was hit," added Thepa.

Following this, the tanker began to leak, while the Nissan Almera managed to escape the scene during the chaos.

"All necessary parties were alerted and summoned to the scene," informed Thepa.

On Monday, EMPD announced that the road had been closed, urging motorists to seek alternative routes. Thankfully, there were no casualties reported from the incident.

In a separate event earlier this month, at least 17 people perished in the Angelo informal settlement in Ekurhuleni after allegedly inhaling a poisonous gas.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi expressed his deep sorrow, stating that he was deeply moved by the sight of the dead and the devastation he encountered during his visit to the Angelo informal settlement following the disaster.

IOL

