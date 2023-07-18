Police under fire: fuel tanker hit in crossfire between Ekurhuleni cops and men in Nissan Almera

Members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) came under fire as a group of men travelling in a green Nissan Almera shot at the police officers. EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, reported that a fuel tanker was incidentally caught up in the gunfire exchange, subsequently starting to leak as the police officers retaliated against the Nissan Almera occupants.

"The EMPD officers were travelling east on the N12 when they observed a green Nissan Almera carrying four men with one additional passenger in the back seat. The vigilant officers followed the green Nissan Almera as it took the Snake Road exit," Thepa explained. "The officers activated their blue lights and halted the vehicle. However, as they were about to approach the vehicle, the occupants of the green Nissan Almera began firing at the officers. In the ensuing crossfire, the petrol tanker was hit," added Thepa. A fuel tanked leaked petrol in Ekurhuleni after police officers exchanged gunfire with criminals who later fled the scene. Photo: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Following this, the tanker began to leak, while the Nissan Almera managed to escape the scene during the chaos.

"All necessary parties were alerted and summoned to the scene," informed Thepa. A fuel tanked leaked petrol in Ekurhuleni after police officers exchanged gunfire with criminals who later fled the scene. Photo: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department On Monday, EMPD announced that the road had been closed, urging motorists to seek alternative routes. Thankfully, there were no casualties reported from the incident. In a separate event earlier this month, at least 17 people perished in the Angelo informal settlement in Ekurhuleni after allegedly inhaling a poisonous gas.