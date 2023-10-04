Police uniform torn as officers were assaulted while responding to assault case

A 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman are expected to appear in the Delmas District Court on Wednesday facing charges of assault, and pointing a firearm. The duo, believed by police to be siblings, allegedly pointed a firearm at two people on Monday, before assaulting them.

The brother and sister allegedly attacked the police officers who attended to the scene, after receiving a complaint of assault. “Three police officials were busy with their normal patrol duties when they received a complaint that two suspects in a Hyundai sedan had pointed some people with a firearm,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. Police officers were allegedly assaulted by a brother and sister who are set to appear in court. File Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) Police took the complainants, who identified the vehicle of the alleged assailants, next to a liquor outlet.

The police officers managed to pull-over the vehicle, which was occupied by a man and a woman. “When police enquired about the firearm, it is alleged that the passenger became violent, alighted from the vehicle and assaulted the victims in front of the police,” said Mohlala. He said the police officers managed to ease the commotion, and the driver sped off with the vehicle.

“Few minutes later, the driver returned. When asked about the firearm, he attacked one of the male police officers. The female also attacked a female police officer by assaulting her with fists. She also tore the female police officer’s uniform,” said Mohlala. “The driver allegedly discharged two shots, but police managed to restrain the driver whilst the passenger fled the scene on foot. Police also managed to retrieve the firearm, and arrested the driver.” The firearm seized from the driver was found with four rounds of ammunition.

“The suspect was arrested for pointing of firearm, discharging the firearm in a municipal area, assault and attack on police officers,” said Mohlala. Intensive investigations on Tuesday led to the arrest of the female passenger. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned the attack on police officers.