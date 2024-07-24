Police warn of ‘full force of the law’ after varsity students murder alleged thief

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has vehemently condemned the killing of an unknown man at Mamotintane village, Ga-Mamabolo. The murder happened on Monday night.

According to the information received, police received a report of a mob attack near the University of Limpopo campus. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a group of people surrounding an unknown man who was lying on the ground with severe head injuries. Limpopo police said unconfirmed reports suggest that the murdered man was found stealing property at the students’ residence.

The accused man was beaten to death, using unknown objects. Meanwhile, Hadebe said a comprehensive investigation has been launched and a manhunt for the suspects was under way. "I have directed the police to pursue those responsible for this senseless act of violence. Regardless of the circumstances, attacking fellow citizens is a criminal offence and will be met with the full force of the law,” said Hadebe.

“Anyone with information that can assist with the police investigations should contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Solomon Malemela on 076 749 8403, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police or use My SAPS App.” An unknown man was allegedly murdered by students in Limpopo after he was accused of being a thief. File Picture: Phill Magakoe In April, IOL reported that police in Limpopo had condemned the brutal killing of a man in an apparent mob justice attack at Kanana section in Makhushane village under the Namakgale policing precinct. Police were alerted to a person who was brought to the headman’s residence by some community members after he had been severely assaulted.