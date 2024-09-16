Police warn of increasing fraud scams targeting North West residents

Fraudsters are targeting North West Province, with a surge in scams affecting Rustenburg, Hartbeespoortdam, Lichtenburg, and Klerksdorp, leaving locals vulnerable to deceptive schemes and financial losses. The South African Police Service (SAPS) raised the alarm on the scams as criminals exploit unsuspecting victims in the province.

The scam artists use a range of strategies, including impersonating bank staff and luring individuals into doing fake vehicle deals. A noteworthy and disturbing scam recorded in Hartbeespoortdam involved scammers calling bank account holders and pretending to be from the bank's fraud department. "The caller requested the account holders to urgently log on to their bank App in order to stop fraudulent transactions. Consequent to accessing the details, the suspect withdrew monies from the victim’s accounts," said police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

In another case, also reported in Hartbeespoortdam, a victim got a message claiming to be a beneficiary of a relative who had died overseas. The victim was convinced by the scammers to pay taxes and clearance fees before they could receive inheritance. After the payment, the fraudsters stopped communication with the victim, and the promised inheritance was never delivered. Vehicle frauds are also on the rise, with people being fooled by unrealistic car discounts offered on social media sites like WhatsApp, Facebook, and online markets.

"The alleged fraudster/s would further inform potential buyers that the vehicle will be auctioned unless they secure it with a deposit. However, no vehicle will be delivered," Mokgwabone warned. To combat the wave of scams, police have issued several safety tips and urged residents to remain vigilant. – If a call appears to be suspicious, hang up and contact your bank's fraud line. A legitimate bank employee will never request a One Time Password (OTP).

– Don’t pay money for taxes or inheritance clearances from relatives in another country unless you can verify the claim. – Never disclose personal information such as your ID, password, or PIN. "Be careful of something that looks too good to be true, it usually is," said Mokgwabone.