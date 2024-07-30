Police warn of latest SAPS job scam

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has issued a warning to the public to be vigilant over a job scam making the rounds in the province. The scam involves bogus police officers demanding money in exchange for being offered a job as a police trainee.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said scammers are always targeting those who have applied for entry-level employment posts in the police and/or are still looking for jobs within SAPS. “According to the information, the members of the public around the areas of East London and King Williams Town received calls from a bogus police officer who promised them jobs for entry level as trainees. “The bogus police officer demanded a sum of R3,000 or R5,000 from unemployed prospective police trainees in exchange for employment in the police.

“However, SAPS employment offers do not require any payment. It is believed that some of the victims of this scam have already paid this money through transfers to the local shopping places,” Mawisa said. Police said it has already witnessed some of those scammed who embarked on a bus from KwaZulu-Natal to Qonce (King William’s Town) as they were promised to commence their training at the SAPS Bhisho Academy. “The SAPS wishes to put the record straight regarding its standpoint on the police trainees’ recruitment drive. As soon as there are any vacancies in the organisation, posts are advertised through credible and recognised official communication platforms which includes advertisements in the newspapers and SAPS official social media.