Police warn parents after two boys drown while swimming in the Seshego Dam

Pretoria - Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has “strongly” urged parents and guardians to take care of children following the drowning of two boys aged nine and 12. The horrific incident happened at Seshego Dam on Saturday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Two young boys, Kotsema Ramaru aged nine and his friend, 12-year-old Kubu Mashilo, both from Seshego Zone 5, were apparently swimming with their friends when this unfortunate incident occurred,” said Ledwaba. “The information at our disposal is that the boys were swimming and crossing the dam using white foam props as flotation devices, an occurrence which is said to be a usual practice in the area. The unfortunate situation happened when their ‘boat’ capsized in the middle of the dam and both boys drowned.” The SAPS search and rescue unit was called to the scene and the divers managed to retrieve the body of one of the boys on Saturday.

The search and rescue teams are today resuming with the search for the remaining body. “Parents are cautioned to ensure that their children do not engage in swimming activities unsupervised and must be wary of this dam as several drowning incidents were reported in the area in the past,” said Ledwaba. Two boys aged nine and 12 drowned in Seshego Dam on Saturday. Picture: SAPS Last week, police at Mahwelereng, in Limpopo, opened an inquest case after the body of a missing man, identified as 21-year-old Brian Rammutla who was residing at Maruteng village, was retrieved from the Mogalakwena River.

At the time, Ledwaba said SAPS search and rescue unit officers were dispatched to the scene after fishermen discovered the lifeless body of a man floating in the river. The body was retrieved with assistance of the local police and in the presence of the local community. “The shocking discovery was made after the deceased went missing on July 16. Consequently, his family reported the matter at the Mahwelereng police station.”

