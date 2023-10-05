Police watchdog, Ipid, probes Mpumalanga shooting after scuffle with off-duty cop leaves 2 dead

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has launched an investigation after two people were killed and others wounded following a fight an with off-duty police officer in Mpumalanga. Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said on September 30, the off-duty police officer allegedly left a local tavern after a scuffle.

"The officer left and was followed home by a group of people. When he arrived at home, he had an altercation, and another fight ensued. The officer was allegedly assaulted with a spanner and went into the house, where he retrieved a firearm. A woman was fatally shot and three others wounded," Raburabu said. The officer and the injured were taken to hospital, and a second person succumbed to their wounds in hospital. Raburabu said the officer, who is linked to the Ogies police detective branch, is still recuperating in hospital. He added that no arrests have been made as yet.

Meanwhile, advocacy group #NotInMyName said it is disturbed by the mental health of law enforcement officers. The movement's spokesperson, Mo Senne said they are calling for access to mental health services for police officers. Last month, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that more than 7,000 police officers have been charged for various crimes including murder, rape, and cash-in-transit heists, in the last five years. Cele said out of these officers, some have already been convicted and others are still on trial.