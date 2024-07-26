‘Police will not back down if criminals shoot at them’: Nine suspected criminals killed in KwaZulu-Natal this week

A total of nine suspected criminals have been killed in a gun battle with KwaZulu-Natal cops in the past four days, police confirmed on Friday afternoon. The men were wanted in connection with a spate of murders and armed robbery incidents, KZN police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda said.

He said the four shooting incidents took place over four days — on Tuesday, Thursday, and two on Friday. In the latest incident, two members believed to part of the notorious West Gang were killed in a shootout with police in Inanda on Friday morning. The incident occurred at a house in the Angola area of Amaoti in Inanda.

Police say the men were wanted for at least four murder cases. In the early hours of Friday morning, three suspected criminals who “engaged in a gun fight with police” were fatally wounded in Empangeni. Police said a team received intelligence-driven operation that the three men were hiding at a house in KwaDlangezwa area.

“When police arrived on scene they were met with gunfire and a shootout ensued,” said Nethsuinda. He said the men were suspected to have been part of the ATM bombing which occurred on Thursday. On Tuesday, three men wanted for multiple murders, including the murder of South African Police Services (SAPS) Sergeant Yekani Siboniso Thabete, were nabbed in Inanda.

Thabete, a member of the KwaMashu Tracking Team, was attacked, disarmed, and shot dead with his service firearm. On Thursday, a suspected ATM bomber was killed in Madlankala area in Esikhaleni. “He was part of a group of suspects who had bombed an ATM at a store earlier on the day.”

The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi issued a stern warning to criminals. He said police would not back down if they are shot at. Mkhwanazi stated that if criminals cooperate with law enforcement, no shootouts will occur.

"In the past three months we have arrested over 35,000 suspects who did not fight with the police. “They will be taken through the justice system as our laws dictates, however those suspects who put the lives of police officers and residents in danger by resisting arrest, through gunshots, leave police with no option but to return fire in self defence and neutralising the danger.” Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi said he was pleased that no police officers sustained any injuries during the four shooting incidents.