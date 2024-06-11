Policeman sentenced to triple life imprisonment for killing wife and her two siblings over 'small boy' comment

A South African Police Services (SAPS) constable has been sentenced to three life terms of imprisonment for killing his wife and her siblings. Constable Sizwe Cedrick Khoza was found guilty of the triple murder and sentenced in the High Court of South Africa: Mpumalanga Division on Tuesday morning.

Khoza, 38, who was stationed at Masoyi Police Station, pleaded guilty to killing his wife, Nomthandazo Suzan Mnisi, 31, on April 30, 2023. The murder took place in in Sand River Trust, Hazyview. In a joint statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), it was stated that the couple had marital problems.

“Evidence before court is that Khoza and his wife Mnisi had marital problems and they called a meeting, with the wife's family, to assist them with their marital problems,” said Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping. “In that meeting, the wife’s brother Dennis Mkhantshwa, 42, called Khoza a ‘small boy’ and this angered him. “He went to his bedroom, opened the safe and took out his service firearm. He then went back to the sitting room where the meeting was taking place as he wanted to show them what a small boy can do.”

Shuping said he opened fire, killing his wife’s sister Colisile Mnisi, 32, who was a nurse at Matikwane Hospital. “All three died on scene.” Ipid said Khoza was arrested shortly after and released on bail.