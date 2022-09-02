Policewoman, two pensioners jailed for killing man they accused of theft

Durban - A 51-year-old policewoman has been sentenced for life for killing a man she accused of stealing from her. Victoria Sechoko, 51, and her two co-accused, 63-year-old Rosina Tlhalatsi and William Tshilo, aged 72, were convicted for the murder of Thabang Keikabile.

The trio received life sentences in the The Atamelang Regional Court earlier today in the North West. The murder incident took place on January 6, 2019. According to the NPA, Sechoko, together with her accomplices, accosted Keikabile and took him to her house where he allegedly stole some items the previous day.

“They then assaulted him with sticks and sjamboks until he died,” said NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame. The court further heard how Sechoko participated in the assault when she could have reported the matter to the police to ensure all the processes were within the ambit of the law. “She instead, led a group of community members to act illegally, by taking the law into their hands,” said Mamothame.

In aggravation of sentence, State advocate, Nangamso Goloda urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, owing to the serious nature of the crime committed. Goloda argued that Sechoko should have known and acted better, as a law enforcement officer who is mandated to protect and uphold the law. In passing sentence Magistrate Stephen du Toit agreed with the State, adding that that the elderly status of Tlhalatsi and Tshilo did not hold any compelling circumstances to justify deviation from the prescribed life imprisonment.

Police said the fourth accused escaped from police custody and a warrant for their arrest has been issued. The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari Sekhaolele said: “This conviction will certainly educate community members not to take the law into their own hands, but report all criminal elements to law authorities.” IOL