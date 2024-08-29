Politicians behind construction mafia, says Black Business Forum

The Black Business Federation (BBF) has come out guns blazing, accusing top politicians and councillors of being behind the so-called construction mafia. “We know who they are and how they work,” BBF Secretary General Wonder Jaca told IOL in an exclusive interview. “Ten years ago we agreed at a provincial level that black contractors must be given 30% of all government projects. This was to ensure the playing fields are levelled and black construction companies are given opportunities too.

“Using this agreement, some politicians and councillors at provincial and eThekwini level in particular then began using our agreement to bypass us and bring in their own people to get contracts and a cut from it. Some even set up their own construction companies so that they could benefit and this is still happening,” Jaca told IOL. The construction mafia is seen as a group of individuals who descend on construction projects demanding they be included as contractors — and threaten to halt the work if this does not happen. In the latest incident, five men were arrested this week amid allegations of being construction mafia. They stand accused of disrupting a project outside Pietermaritzburg. But, the BBF has decried any association with those disrupting projects, labelling them 'rogue elements' within the federation and government circles and called for their arrests. In a frank admission, Jaca explained how it all began.

“We began as a loose grouping of black businesses who despite our cries to be included in the economy, were getting nowhere,” Jaca said. “In desperation we decided we will stop projects until we are listened to and included. Once we reached an agreement on including us in all projects in KZN, as a federation we took a decision not to disrupt projects because we had a way forward and commitment to be included in a fair tender process. “Yes we don't condone what we did, but we take accountability for how we began. But that's not where we are today. “We work well with some officials so we cannot paint all government officials as corrupt. But there are also those who don't want us to be empowered.

“They want to control the projects from within. They have their own construction companies whilst working in government and make decisions about these projects. There are also those who use the name of the federation to cause disruptions. “We cannot and will not be associated with them, we must make that clear. These are not construction mafia, they are criminals,” explained Jaca. Challenged on naming the rogue elements and corrupt politicians, Jaca said the matter was discussed at a meeting with KZN MEC for Public Works, Martin Meyer.

“Our discussions were positive. It gave us hope that after 10 years we are making progress. A national imbizo is being planned to take our Memorandum of Understanding forward so that it becomes policy nationally. “The only way to stop these corrupt and criminal elements is to ensure a fair process. Government must recognise the Black Business Federation, let us engage as a collective on allocating 30% of projects to black businesses using our platform so that those within government cannot abuse the system. “We are also not saying exclude white players, but let's share in the economy, through skills training and collaboration. That's all we want,” added Jaca.

Approached for a response, Meyer said the allegations of rogue elements within government was raised at a meeting with the BBF. “We are aware it, but we must work within the confines of the law and where there is proof this will be investigated. Unfortunately there is also an element of fear given lives at stake, so people don't always want to provide names, but we will get to it,” Meyer told IOL. PART TWO: How women in construction are being left behind