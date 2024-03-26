Polokwane 50-year-old man shot dead in vehicle

Mariah Maré Polokwane police are investigating a case of murder after a 50-year-old was shot dead while seated in his vehicle at the weekend.

The victim was allegedly leaving his residence in Lunungwi village, Limpopo, when unknown gunmen opened fire on him, according to the police. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the deceased was found seated in his vehicle. “Following the incident, the police were summoned to a shooting scene, wherein the victim, who was driving his silver Toyota Tazz out of his residence, was shot dead by an unknown suspect(s).

“Upon arrival, he was found seated in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services were also activated. The male victim, aged 50, was certified dead. His identity is currently withheld and will be announced as investigations unfold,” said Ledwaba. The motive at this stage is still unknown, Ledwaba confirmed. In a separate case, about two hours south of the Lunungwi village, in the Mokwakwaila area, Limpopo, police are on the lookout for suspects responsible for the brutal murder of an unknown man.

The burnt body was lying on the street when it was discovered by a passer-by, police indicated. The victim was declared to be deceased on the scene, while police said the burnt body was found naked with the victims legs tied together. Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned this violent attack, calling it “brutal” and ‘senseless”.

Police crime statistics measuring the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year show that 197 people were murdered in Limpopo from April to June 2023. Out of 197 murders reported during this period, 39 were a result of arguments/ misunderstanding/ road rage / provocation the police said. Another 24 were a result of Vigilantism and Mob justice.