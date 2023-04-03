Polokwane husband hands himself over to police after allegedly shooting his wife dead

Durban – A Polokwane man who allegedly shot and killed his wife following an argument, has handed himself over police. The incident took place in Mankweng Unit D, Polokwane on Sunday at about 2pm.

“Polokwane SAPS are investigating a murder following an incident in which a 49-year-old woman was allegedly fatally wounded after her 50-year-old husband shot her with a firearm in what appears to be a domestic related squabble,” said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Ledwaba said it is alleged the couple had been in an argument prior to the shooting. “It appears that the argument became so heated that the husband pulled out a 9mm firearm and shot his wife who was taken by an ambulance to the hospital where she sadly succumbed to the injuries.

“The husband allegedly drove his car to Mankweng Police Station where he handed himself to police. “The firearm he allegedly used was confiscated for further investigation.” Ledwaba said what prompted the argument that led to the subsequent shooting, is unknown but domestic related problems cannot be ruled out.

SAPS Limpopo provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident. “He called upon couples who might be experiencing, marital or relationship problems to urgently seek assistance in order to avoid these incidents of gender-based violence as it is becoming a societal problem. “The suspect will appear before Mankweng Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of murder.”