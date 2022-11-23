Polokwane man followed from bank, robbed of over R200 000 cash

Rustenburg - A 45-year-old man was followed from a bank and robbed of over R200 000 carried in a bag at his home in Polokwane, Limpopo. He was robbed on Tuesday, after he had withdrawn R260 000 from a bank at the Mall of The North outside Polokwane.

Robbery: Victim followed from Mall of the North in Polokwane to his residence and robbed of R200 000 cash. pic.twitter.com/14eWb1nBf1 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 23, 2022 “Preliminary investigations indicated that the victim was unaware that he was being followed by the three unknown suspects from the mall and when he drove to his residence. “Upon arrival at a security gate, he was confronted by two unknown male suspects who alighted from a white Toyota Corolla vehicle while pointing a firearm at him. Their accomplice remained inside the motor vehicle while the two robbed the victim of a bag containing the money and a wrist watch,” Limpopo provincial police spoksesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said in a statement.

“Following the incident, the suspects managed to flee the scene driving the said motor vehicle and the victim followed them until Die Meer Street towards Ladanna. “The suspects allegedly fired some shots in the direction of the victim’s motor vehicle. The victim retreated without injuries to report the incident at the local police.” Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, cautioned communities to avoid carrying large sums of money.

“I would like to encourage everyone to use the electronic transactions to avert being victims of this kind of incident. Criminals are ready to benefit from the hard-earned money from unsuspecting individuals or social groups who by all means will become victims for physically risking their lives rather than applying these safety measures,” she said. Police encourage anyone who could provide information on the suspects to contact the Investigating Officer Sergeant Maphuta James Ngoepe on 0826859507 or Crime Stop number 0860010111 or nearest police or My SAPSApp. IOL