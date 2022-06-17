Polokwane store owner in court for selling prescription medicine

Pretoria – A 70-year-old store owner appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he was allegedly found selling medication which requires prescription. The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team together with the inspectors from the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) arrested Hassim Hassim on Wednesday.

Hassim is facing a charge of contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act of 1965. “The joint team swiftly acted on information received about a supermarket selling schedule 6 medication without the necessary license. “The said medication is supposed to be sold by a pharmacist upon presentation of prescription from a qualified doctor,” said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase

Nkwalase said police seized medication including ointments, creams and capsules worth a combined value of over R100 000. Hassim was released on warning. The matter was postponed until July 29, 2021 for further investigation.

On Wednesday, Gauteng police conducted raids at the Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra and the Joburg Mall, where they seized counterfeit goods valued at R15 million. Five suspects were arrested during the raids. Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the joint operation was carried out by the police in conjunction with Custom Services, Brand Protectors, EMS, Help 24, South African pharmaceutical regulators and the American Homeland investigators, among others.

“They confiscated fabrics and consumer goods. “Pharmaceutical regulators confiscated large quantities of skin creams and other pharmaceutical products that can only be obtained through a script,” said Mbele. Mbele said the suspects violated the Medicines and Related Substances Act 101 of 1965.

