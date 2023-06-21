Polokwane traffic officials in dock for allegedly issuing fraudulent roadworthiness certificates

Durban - Twelve road traffic officials have been arrested and charged for allegedly running a fake road worthiness racket. They are expected to appear in the Polokwane Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday. Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson, Simon Zwane said the group, made up of examiners and administration clerks, is accused of issuing roadworthiness certificates.

He said they were arrested in different locations following a lengthy investigation undertaken by the RTMC's national traffic anti-corruption and the Hawks. "Between 2019 and 2021, the suspects, who were employed by a privately-owned Polokwane Vehicle Testing Station, allegedly manipulated and abused systems to issue roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were not physically presented for testing at the station," he said. He said test sheets would be filled out as though the vehicles had been physically checked.

The 12 face charges of fraud. "We welcome the arrests and call on the court to pass a harsh sentence against the suspects, as unroadworthy vehicles are a major contributory factor to road crashes, injuries and fatalities around the country," he said. Zwane said the allegations undermine efforts to make South African roads safer.