Porsche driver was travelling at 130km/h in a 80km/h zone when he struck cyclist Andre Piehl: Report

Durban - Speeding was allegedly the main factor that killed Famous Brands executive, Andre Piehl. Piehl had been cycling in January when he and fellow cyclist Jean Francois du Preez were knocked down in Lanseria.

Piehl, 52, died at the scene while Du Preez was airlifted to hospital by Netcare 911 in a critical condition. According to News24, a report revealed that the driver of the Porsche SUV, Kabelo Nyatlo had been travelling 130km/h in an 80km/h zone. The report was compiled by Diatronix, an automotive electronic and forensic investigations company, who found that speeding was the main factor that caused the accident.

It was submitted to the court by the victim’s attorney’s. According to News24, both the accident scene and the Porsche had been inspected. However, by the time the company inspected the vehicle in September, repair work, which included the bumper and windscreen had already been done, News24 reported.

The company noted that the speed signpost was less than 150m ahead of where the accident took place, according to News24. According to the report, they found that if the driver had been following the speed limit, he would have had more time to stop. The report also found that if he had stayed in his lane, the crash would not have occurred.

The trial has been set for next year February in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. At the time of the crash, City of Joburg Mayor, Mpho Phalatse said that based on preliminary information from the scene, it would appear that the driver of the white Porsche SUV may have been under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with culpable homicide.