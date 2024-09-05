‘Powerful deterrent’: Childline KZN says stepdad’s four life term prison sentence sends a strong message

Childline KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the Camperdown Regional Court’s decision to hand four life terms to a man found guilty of raping his stepdaughter. The 39-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the rape survivor was found guilty and sentenced. His name will also be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the girl was just 12-years-old when the man started raping her over an almost two-year period. "He raped her several times at their home in the Mpumalanga township," Netshiunda said. He said the rapes began in November 2020.

"He would send her siblings to the shop before raping her in his bedroom. The ordeal continued until the matter was reported to police in October 2022," Netshiunda said. The man was arrested and convicted. "The investigating Officer pulled out all stops to ensure that the stepfather was kept behind bars until the day of his sentencing," Netshiunda added.

Childline KZN director, Adeshini Naicker, welcomed the sentence imposed. "It sets a precedent and serves as a powerful deterrent for potential offenders. While the child will need years of therapy and the abuse will have a lasting impact, justice has been served. This case sends a strong message to victims, encouraging them to come forward, knowing their voices will be heard and believed," she said. Naicker added that many cases go unreported due to victims' fears that they won’t be believed or that perpetrators will evade justice.