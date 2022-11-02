Pregnant Eastern Cape woman found dead with a gunshot wound to the head

Rustenburg - A woman believed to be pregnant was found murdered on Tuesday morning, in Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape. The body of the woman was found in a ditch on the Old St Albans gravel road, between Booysen Park and St Albans, after a truck driver saw the body and contacted the police.

“The deceased is a black female approximately 30-35 years old. She was dressed in a white and brownish sleeping gown, blue pyjama pants with white stars and green bedroom sleeping boots. “She sustained a gunshot wound to the head. It is suspected that the deceased may be pregnant however a post-mortem will be able to confirm such. Police suspect that the woman may have been shot last night, 1 November, 2022,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said in a statement. She said Bethelsdorp detectives were urgently seeking the community’s assistance in tracing the next of kin of the unidentified woman.

“Anyone who can assist in identifying the woman or may have any other information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp, Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Alan Stuurman on 071 608 1641 or 041 404 3010 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.” In the Free State, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said Park Road police were called to an open area at the corner of Zastron Street and 2nd Avenue in Westdene, where the body of an unknown man was found on Tuesday morning. “On arrival, police found the body of a male who is about 35-years-old. He was wearing a grey jersey and boxer shorts, and his body was covered with a duvet. He had burn wounds on his legs and bruises on his face. Emergency services were summoned and declared him dead.

