Preschool teacher pleads not guilty to rape and murder of boyfriend's four-year-old daughter

A 25-year-old preschool teacher, Amber Lee Hughes, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and murder of her former boyfriend's four-year-old daughter, Nada-Jane Challita. The young girl was found floating in a bathtub full of water in Glenvista, south of Johannesburg in January 2023.

Hughes, 25, was in a romantic relationship with the girl's father, Ellie Challita. The two met when Challita enrolled his daughter at a preschool where Hughes was employed and they started dating in 2021. On Monday, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg heard that shortly after dating, Hughes moved in with Challita and his daughter. "During her stay, their relationship was allegedly marked by frequent altercations. The accused allegedly threatened to harm the child during their disputes," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane.

Challita testified that Hughes was jealous of his daughter as she would also have issues when he showed his daughter more attention or spent money on her. Due to their volatile relationship, which sometimes turned violent, Challita filed a domestic complaint against Hughes and the couple separated for a couple of months and later reconciled. On the day of the incident, Challita had gone to Polokwane in Limpopo to view houses with the intention of relocating with his daughter after he was offered a job in that province.