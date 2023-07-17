Preservation order granted after vehicle used in robbery seized

The Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Priority Crime Specialised Investigation of the Hawks in a joint effort with the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has been granted a preservation order to the value of R150,000 for an asset used during the commission of a crime. The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the crime was perpetrated on August 15, 2022.

On the day of the incident, staff members working at the Express Store in Buffalo City, East London were attacked and robbed by four men. The robbers demanded money, jackets, backpacks and clothing from the store’s shelves. “The four suspects are reported to have left the shop on foot and the manager who pretended to be a customer while the assailants were still inside, opened the back door and was able to see them running in the direction of East London Zoo where they jumped into a VW Up which was found later that day at Caxton Street, Quigney in East London.

“Two occupants Siphosenkosi James, 30, and Anda Maqoboza, 29, were arrested on the spot and were charged with the possession of suspected stolen property. The VW Up vehicle was discovered to be under Nedbank Asset Finance which was contacted and the vehicle was repossessed. “The duo were later discovered to have been linked to another robbery case in East London the same month,” Mgolodela said. On August 16, 2022, information was received about the third suspect, 40-year-old Liza Phamla, who was arrested while driving a VW Passat.

Upon searching his vehicle, officers found two firearms and drugs. Phamla was charged with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as the possession of drugs. The VW Passat he was driving was seized and was worth R150,000.

“The Makhanda High Court granted the Preservation Order and the vehicle will be put on auction for the accrued value to be deposited to Criminal Assets Recovery Account (Cara),” Mgolodela said. The case against the three accused has since been provisionally withdrawn pending further investigation to which the criminal matter will be re-enlisted on the court roll. [email protected]