Presiding officer in a disciplinary hearing shot and killed during a smoke break

Durban - A 54-year-old man who was presiding over a disciplinary hearing regarding theft of diesel and fuel was brutally shot and killed. The man came under attack shortly after a smoke break at business premises in the Bluff area in Durban.

The shooting incident took place in Solomon Mahlangu Drive at around 11am. It is alleged the man who lives in Vryheid, had been standing outside near the security entrance parking area having a cigarette. According to an incident report, it is alleged that after he finished his cigarette, and was walking back towards the office, two males approached him and fired a total of four shots at him, killing him.

The suspects are alleged to have fled the scene on foot. Spent cartridges from a 9mm pistol was found on scene. It is believed that the disciplinary hearing involved theft of diesel and fuel amounting to R6 million.

The SAPS have been approached for comment. According to the latest crime statistics, KwaZulu-Natal was the capital in the country for the use of firearms to commit murder. A total of 842 firearms were used to commit murders during the period of January to March this year.

This was followed by 727 firearms in Gauteng. The KZN province also reported the most amount of murders in the country, with 1 589 recorded. KZN also topped the country for the most amount of multiple murders, with 206 people being killed during that same period.