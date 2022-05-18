Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Pretoria attorney tells court how he swindled residents of R1 million after being struck off the roll

Former attorney Collen Butiki Rihlampfu has pleaded guilty and convicted of six counts of theft of more than R1 million by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.

Former attorney Collen Butiki Rihlampfu has pleaded guilty and convicted of six counts of theft of more than R1 million by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.

Published 17m ago

Share

Pretoria – Former attorney Collen Butiki Rihlampfu, 48, has been convicted of six counts of theft of more than R1 million by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, after he pleaded guilty to all charges.

“Rihlampfu, of Rihlampfu Attorneys, was struck off the roll as an attorney in Gauteng on 7 March 2018, because of his unethical practices. (Afterwards) he continued to defraud six different complainants between June and August 2018, in and around Pretoria, by pretending to be a conveyancer and a practising attorney,” according to North Gauteng regional spokesperson for the director of public prosecutions, Lumka Mahanjana.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said the complainants would deposit money into Rihlampfu’s bank account, hoping that he would assist them with their house purchases, in terms of transfers and issues of title deeds.

“Rihlampfu would take the money and use it for his benefit,” said Mahanjana.

“In court, he pleaded guilty to all charges referred against him. In his guilty plea, he said that he took money from the buyers for his personal use and that he intended to steal and defraud them.”

More on this

Mahanjana said Rihlampfu told the court that he knew that no transfers were going to happen and no title deeds were to be issued by the deeds office.

“The magistrate accepted his guilty plea and found him guilty of all counts. The matter was postponed to 8 June 2022, for sentence proceedings.”

Head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit, Advocate Marshall Mokgatle has welcomed the conviction of Rihlampfu, from Mabopane, north of Tshwane.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL

Related Topics:

fraudNPACrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Jonisayi Maromo