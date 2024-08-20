Pretoria cop jailed to 35 years for killing his pregnant ex-wife who had a protection order against him

A Pretoria cop found guilty of killing his ex-wife has been jailed to an effective 30 years behind bars. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the Sergeant Tebogo Johannes Mpete, 40, was stationed at Pretoria Railway Unit.

He was found guilty of killing his ex-wife Ntombizodwa Khumalo, aged 38. “According to evidence presented in court the officer was divorced from his wife, but when he realised that she has moved on with her life, he started to threaten Khumalo's boyfriend,” explained Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping. In April last year, Mpete went to Brits hospital, where Khumalo was employed and waited for her.

She worked as a switchboard operator at the entrance of the hospital. The NPA said that it was brought to the attention of the court that the ex-wife had obtained a protection order against the accused in 2021. “On her arrival, he followed her in the parking area and shot her several times, using his service pistol.

“Most of the bullets fired at Khumalo, were aimed at her stomach and and they hit the foetus, as she was pregnant at the time.” Shuping said the victim died at the scene, and Mpete handed himself over to the Brits South African Police Service. The case was referred to Ipid.

“Mpete remained in custody until the finalisation of the case.” Ipid said Mbete pleaded guilty in the Pretoria High Court and was sentenced accordingly to serve an effective 30 years in jail. Mpete was also declared unfit by the court to possess a firearm.