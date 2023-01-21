Pretoria cops warn students about bogus institutions, fake salespersons and false prophets stalking the city

Pretoria - As thousands of young people are streaming into Tshwane to take up study opportunities at the numerous institutions dotted across the metro, police are warning against prowling criminals and bogus institutions of learning. Spokesperson for the Pretoria Central SAPS, Constable Thabang Nkhumise said students and job-seekers are flocking into the city, and he urged them to be vigilant.

“The new academic year has kicked off and many will be flocking into the city with the hope of getting enrolled in various institutions, colleges and universities. “A lot of students and job seekers will be in the city to seek greater opportunities, and we urge them to be more vigilant of the criminal patterns that are currently taking place within the inner city,” said Nkhumise. Station commander for the SAPS Pretoria central, Brigadier Moses Dladla has warned against bogus institutions, and criminals posing as salesperson and prophets. Picture: SAPS He said to curb the rampant crime in the inner city, police officers and patrollers have been deployed to monitor the streets.

“This is done to ensure that community members do not fall victim of bogus sales persons, bogus institutions, common robberies, theft and other related crimes,” he said. Meanwhile, station commander at SAPS Pretoria central, Brigadier Moses Dladla congratulated the matric class of 2022 on their results. As the cohort of young people pursue further studies at universities, Dladla said academic institutions across the city will be monitored to avoid disruption of the registration processes.

“The police will also work hand in hand with the authorities to ensure that enrolment runs smoothly. “A number of awareness campaigns and outreach programmes will be carried out, to sensitise communities about bogus institutions, bogus salespersons and so-called prophets in the city. “We are aware of such criminal activities and will continue to fight them, but we also seek the community to assist the police,” he said.

