Pretoria couple face murder charge after ‘dead’ husband found in possession of stolen vehicle

Pretoria – A couple from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, who have been charged with murder have abandoned their bail application in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court. Sibusiso Mahlangu, 33 and Lerato Mahlangu, 32 face charges of premeditated murder, defeating the administration of justice, and fraud.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the couple was alleged to have murdered a man and burnt his body at their home in Block HH, in Soshanguve, on January 2, 2022. The couple is alleged to have staged Sibusiso’s death to cash in on life insurance policies. “It is alleged that the wife, Lerato, obtained a fraudulent death certificate from the Department of Home Affairs, claiming that her husband Sibusiso, died in the fire, and later claimed life policies,” Mahanjana said.

The couple were arrested on April 20, 2023. This was after the “dead” husband was found in possession of a stolen vehicle in Hammanskraal. “Upon his arrest and processing, it was discovered that he was registered as deceased. The accused will be appearing on May 29, 2023, for the Hammanskraal matter at Hammanskraal Magistrates’ Court,” Mahanjana said.