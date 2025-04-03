Pretoria court to rule on bail for Zanzou Club torture case suspect

The Congolese man arrested in connection with the gruesome torture and assault at the infamous Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria will know next Wednesday whether he will be released on bail. The man, who in terms of a court order may not be identified at this stage, on Thursday appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where legal arguments were presented in his bail application bid.

The State asked the court to deny him bail, as it said he was a flight risk. The defence denied this and said he has a temporary asylum seeker permit which is due to only expire in July. The accused also pleaded for his release, as he said he has to take care of his family. He denied that he was a flight risk. Judgment in the bail application was postponed to April 9.