Pretoria East woman found out that her lover was involved with another woman, hacked him to death

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has sentenced 36-year-old Ramatsela Ramushu, from Mooikloof Ridge in Pretoria East, to one life term in prison for the premeditated murder of Mthetheleli Gwanya. Ramushu was also sentenced to an additional two years of direct imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice.

“A week before Ramushu killed the deceased (Gwanya), she discovered that the deceased had a girlfriend and two children she was not aware of. After the discovery, she invited the deceased over to her place at Mooikloof Ridge," a spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng, Lumka Mahanjana narrated. “On the morning of April 31, 2021, Ramushu prepared breakfast for the two of them and poured sleeping pills into the deceased’s drink.” Gwanya became drowsy, and it was at that point that Ramushu handcuffed him, poured boiling water on him, and hacked him several times with an axe on his neck until he died.

“Afterwards, she wrapped his body with a blanket and left it in her garage. After cleaning the scene, she tried to commit suicide by drinking petrol, and she fled the scene with the deceased’s car,” said Mahanjana. “However, she was later found unconscious inside the stationed vehicle at Garsfontein Road by the metro police and the paramedics who took her to the Steve Biko (Academic) Hospital.” On the same day, a missing person’s report was opened at the Boschkop police station in Tshwane by Gwanya’s long-term girlfriend after he did not arrive to pick up her and his children.

“When Ramushu regained consciousness at the hospital, she contacted her family members, requesting them to go to her place of residence with the police, where they found the body of the deceased body in her garage. Ramushu was arrested the same day at the hospital,” said Mahanjana. The High Court in Pretoria has sentenced Ramatsela Ramushu to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of her lover, Mthetheleli Gwanya at her home in Mooikloof Ridge, Pretoria East. File Picture: Boxer Ngwenya In court, Ramushu pleaded not guilty to the charges and told the court that the incident was an accident. When she later took the stand during mitigation, Ramushu read into the record a letter apologising to Gwanya, his family, and her family.

Through her legal representative, she asked the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence. “However, prosecutor advocate Andre Wilsenach told the court that life imprisonment was the appropriate sentence because Ramushu showed no true remorse for her actions and did not tell the court why she committed the offence. “Moreover, Ramushu gave the court a lot of untruthful evidence. Advocate Wilsenach also handed in Victim Impact Statements (VIS) compiled by the court preparation officer, Lebohang Lebese, where the deceased's sister, brother, and long-term girlfriend expressed how the death of Gwanya affected them emotionally and psychologically,” according to the NPA.

In handing down judgment, Judge Papi Masopa said Ramushu had no respect for the right to life and highlighted that Gwanya died a painful death at her hands. “Not only did she not have respect for life, but she also did not respect the deceased's right to privacy because, when the deceased was found, he was half naked,”he said. “Furthermore, the deceased’s children are now going to grow up without a father because of Ramushu’s actions. Therefore, the judge said he found that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence,” said Mahanjana.