Pretoria Magistrates Court postpones cases due to power failure for almost two days

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said the Pretoria Magistrates Court had to postpone cases after power failure for almost two days. Department spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi said the court has been experiencing power outages since Sunday afternoon.

"A backup generator is currently operational. However, it was designed to serve as a short-term power solution," she said. Masibi said a call has been logged with the City of Tshwane to address the issue. "In light of this situation, cases are being postponed until further notice and members of the public are being assisted manually to the best of our ability.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience as we work towards resolving this issue," she said. Meanwhile in the Western Cape, Nkanini residents will be without electricity for the week after Eskom had to withdraw its services from the area due to two separate criminal incidents. Eskom announced that it had suspended operations in Nkanini, Khayelitsha after two incidents on Friday afternoon in which Eskom contractors were robbed at gunpoint, with one also being hijacked.

Eskom said this will delay electricity restoration efforts with affected customers. “Eskom senior management and its internal security services will engage the police and local community leadership, regarding the incident and find solutions to ensure the safety of staff before services may resume. The incidents were reported to the Harare and Makhaza SAPS.” SAPS spokesperson FC Van Wyk said police are investigating both incidents.

The first was a carjacking which occurred at Walter Sisulu Street, Makhaza at 2pm. “According to reports a 39-year-old contractor and his co-worker were hijacked at gunpoint by five unidentified males. A white Nissan NP200 with all tools and equipment (rental vehicle) were taken,” Van Wyk said. “The vehicle was later recovered in Gximfiza Crescent, Makhaza and taken to Bellville and booked in as exhibit for further processing.”