Pretoria policeman arrested over alleged rape of 15-year-old boy denied bail

Pretoria - Police officer Sergeant Elvis Hlungwani Mihloti, who is accused of raping a 15-year-old boy and dumping him on the road in the middle of the night, has been denied bail by the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court. The 38-year-old officer appeared in court on Monday.

The NPA’s Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the police officer was attached to the Rapid Railway Response Unit. She said the officer and the victim had been on an alleged drinking spree in Soshanguve before the alleged rape. “It is alleged that on October 7, 2022, while the minor was with his friends, Mihloti allegedly took and drove with the child to different taverns and later went to Vicks Tavern in Soshanguve.

“While at the tavern drinking, it is alleged that Mihloti asked the boy to accompany him to check if his car was still parked. When they arrived at his car, the boy passed out and when he regained consciousness in the wee hours of the morning, he found himself in Mihloti’s bed while (he was) busy raping him. “He (the police officer) then instructed him to get dressed and promised to drop him off at home,” said Mahanjana. “On their way to the victim’s home, Mihloti stopped on the M17 and pulled the boy out of the car and drove off.”

Mahanjana said the boy was later taken to hospital by his uncle after he overheard the boy narrating his ordeal to a male neighbour who is allegedly a close friend of the accused police officer. The matter was later reported to the police. The police reported the matter to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on October 14, 2022.

Mihloti was arrested on the same day after he voluntarily booked himself at a wellness ward, said Mahanjana. “In court, he asked to be released on R1 000 bail due to his ill health. However, the prosecutor Nkhagweleni Phanuel Madavhi opposed his bail application. “He told the court that accused is facing a serious offence, releasing him on bail would undermine the campaigns of GBV (gender-based violence) against women and children.”