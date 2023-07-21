Pretoria woman released on R2,000 bail after being arrested for R1.6 million fraud

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has released 43-year-old Yolanda Enslin on R2,000 bail after she was arrested for allegedly defrauding her employer of R1.6 million. The Pretoria North-based woman has been charged with fraud.

“It is alleged that during her employment as a bookkeeper at Hatmed Medical Centre in Hatfield from March to October 2022, Enslin was responsible for sending authorised payments to distributors,” Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Lumka Mahanjana narrated. “In her capacity as a bookkeeper, the accused defrauded the medical centre by changing the distributors’ account details to hers and transferring the money to herself,” she said. When the medical centre noticed shortages in medication stock, it was discovered that the facility had been defrauded.

A case was opened against Enslin in October 2022. After investigations, Enslin was found at Hennie’s Bar in Montana where she was arrested on 4 July. “The case has been remanded to August 1, for court allocation,” said Mahanjana.

In April, Lerato Patricia Mufamadi, 40, who is charged with theft and fraud totalling more than R15 million, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. At the time, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, spokesman for the Hawks in Gauteng, said Mufamadi allegedly stole the money from her employer, Mine and Metals Group SA in Rosebank. “Mufamadi, a former employee of Mine and Metals Group SA (Pty) Limited, was an executive assistant and office administrator whose responsibilities included petty cash reconciliations and processing of supplier invoices,” Ramovha said.