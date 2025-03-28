Pretoria's Zanzou Bar faces mounting allegations as eighth torture victim emerges

An eighth person has reportedly come forward, claiming that he was among those tortured at the now infamous Zanzou Bar in Pretoria, Gauteng. This comes as the suspect detained in connection with sexual assault claims at the nightclub appeared in Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.

Speaking to the SABC, National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said that three victims explained that they had just received their matric results and decided to go to Zanzou to celebrate. "There was a dispute that arose between the five friends, bouncers, and the manager of this particular establishment. They were allegedly forced into a storeroom and assaulted. They were forced to perform sexual acts on themselves; they are alleging that the incident happened in January 2022," she said. In early March, entrepreneur Neo Moela who is the director of Zanzou appeared alongside renowned attorney Zola Majavu in a media briefing to shed light on his involvement or lack thereof in the torture and operations of the club.

Majavu said that Moela wished to express that there is no justification for the 'despicable acts' which took place at the nightclub. He reiterated that his client had no knowledge of the torture until it was brought to light. "He apologises to those whose human rights were trampled on," Majavu said. The whistleblower of the torture, Pablo, implicated Moela in the torture in videos he posted about the club.

The legal expert went on to say that his client did not run away and wished to support the police investigation and cooperate fully. "You are not dealing with someone who is not willing to take accountability. If he becomes a person of interest, he will cooperate. He is not above the law." However, Majavu went on to say that when it comes to criminal and civil liability of directors, he understands how the case appears.