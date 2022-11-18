Principal suspended after 21-year-old Grade 11 pupil fatally stabs fellow pupil

Speaking to the media at the school on Friday, Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the suspension comes after allegations levelled against the principal that he was always drunk and had done nothing to address the issues of violence at the school.

Pretoria – The Gauteng Education Department has suspended the principal of Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein, where a Grade 11 pupil was fatally stabbed allegedly by a fellow pupil in what was described as a gang-related fight.

“It’s an allegation, I must re-emphasise that, that comes from members of the community. They say there’s a lack of management, he doesn’t manage the school properly and we are considering a precautionary transfer for him to the district office while we continue with the process of an investigation,” EWN quoted Mabona as saying.

Parents and community members who were at the school raised their concerns about the level of violence and insisted they wanted to be part of a meeting between police officers and school officials.

“Children are fighting and killing each other. The problem we now have is that there’s a meeting that is taking place inside the school, whereas it should be held outside where every parent can hear what is being discussed,” said one of the community members