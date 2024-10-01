Prison authorities who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape receive final written warnings

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) Minister, Pieter Groenewald, said all the prison officials who delayed reporting the escape of convicted rapist and murder Thabo Bester, were reassigned to different positions and handed final written warnings. Groenewald announced the sanction in statement on Tuesday after the Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, released a report which found the DCS acted improperly during Bester’s infamous escape.

Bester, a high-profile inmate, faked his death and escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022 with the help of G4S and Integriton employees. A recent report by Gcaleka revealed that officials from the DCS engaged in improper conduct regarding the escape of Bester. The report specifically implicates DCS’ MCC Controller, Chris Mahonono, and Director Contract Management, Roseline Phahlane, for undue delay in reporting Bester’s escape to the SAPS.

The report found that Mahonono and Phahlane failed to promptly report Bester’s escape to SAPS, contrary to the standard operating procedures (SOP) and that their actions constitute improper conduct, as outlined in section 182(1)(a) of the Constitution. It also found that security company G4S officials were guilty of misconduct and dismissed following an investigation into the escape. The Public Protector further cleared former Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, Phathekile Holomisa, of any wrongdoing.

Groenewald said that he acknowledged that the officials were slow to report the escape. “As a result of their actions, the officials involved have been reassigned to alternative positions and issued final written warnings for their failure to promptly report the escape,” he said Groenewald added that he also believes that G4S bears significant responsibility for this incident as it was tasked with ensuring that inmates don’t escape