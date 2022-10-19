Prison Break: Escapee rearrested in the Free State after being hit by a truck

Rustenburg – One of seven men who escaped through a window from Makhanda prison was rearrested in the Free State, after a truck allegedly hit him. The Sowetan, reported that he was arrested in Bloemfontein on Tuesday afternoon after he was hit by a truck while he was on the run.

According to the Sowetan, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed on Tuesday night that inmate Bennet Kwarrie, a Zimbabwean, was caught by the police in the Free State after a truck hit him. “We can confirm that he is in a stable condition in a health facility in the Free State where he is under strict police guard. “The information I have shows that a truck hit him in the Free State while he was still on the run.

“He will be transferred to another hospital in the Eastern Cape before he is sent back to prison," Nxumalo, told the Sowetan. Eastern Cape police said seven prisoners escaped from Makhanda Correctional facility on Tuesday morning. "It is alleged that on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 at about 4am, the officer arrived for standby duties to visit prison when she saw lights that were on in one of the units.

“It was discovered that seven prisoners escaped through a window. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation," Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, said on Tuesday. The escaped prisoners have been identified as: Luvuyo September, a South African citizen, who was detained for charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Bennet Kwarrie, a Zimbabwean national, who was detained for housebreaking and theft and attempted murder. Simba Masinga, a Zimbabwean national, who was in prison for rhino poaching. Trymore Chauke, a Zimbabwean national, who was in prison for rhino poaching. Nhamo Muyambo, a Zimbabwean national, who was detained for rhino poaching Abraham Moyane, a Zimbabwean national, who was detained for rhino poaching and Francis Chitiyo, a Zimbabwean national, who was detained for rhino poaching.

The police have warned the community that the prisoners were dangerous and should not be approached instead police must be contacted. “We are also urging communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them. “Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these criminals is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Captain Glen Peter on 082 301 9427 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station,” Warrant Officer Nkohli