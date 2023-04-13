Cape Town - A 34-year-old man, who escaped from the Makhanda Correctional Facility in October 2022, appeared in court on new charges. Abraham Moyana was rearrested on April 10, 2023 at about 2am.

He is one of seven inmates who escaped from the correctional facility. The provincial police spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, said members of the police’s Anti-Poaching Unit arrested Moyana at a private game reserve in Makhanda. Nkohli said officers received information about three suspicious people seen jumping over a fence of the game reserve.

“The reaction was immediate and the Anti-Poaching Unit was activated which resulted in the arrest of one of the three suspects. The other two managed to flee. “The suspect was found in possession of hunting implements, and was detained for contravening the National Environmental Management and Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004 Sec 57 (attempted hunting of a threatened or protected species without a permit). “A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was one of the seven inmates who escaped from the Makhanda Correctional Service facility in October last year,” Nkohli said.