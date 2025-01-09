Prison officials accused of murdering an inmate

Prison officials at Leeuwkop Correctional Facility have been accused of the murder of an inmate. This follows the death of Alphonso May who died in prison on December 30. The officials alleged that the 30-year-old was killed by other inmates.

However, sources including officials and inmates, claimed May was killed by the officials after attempting to stab one of the prison guards. An official, who requested to remain anonymous, said that the manner in which May was killed was suspicious. He said the inmate was handcuffed and assaulted.

“They are saying he was killed by other inmates, which is not true. The inmate was killed by officials. One of them (officials) ordered the handcuffs (to be placed on him) while were busy kicking him,” said the official. Attempts to reach May’s family were unsuccessful.

The family on Wednesday told the SABC that although they were told that May had died from a heart attack, a postmortem report revealed that he died of blunt force trauma to the head. The family added that they were also tipped off by one of the inmates that May was allegedly assaulted by the prison officials until he became unconscious and then taken to another cell where he was later declared dead. An inmate insider claimed the alleged incident happened in B Section where May was allegedly assaulted.

“He was bleeding heavily and the officials did not stop. Even the stretcher they carried him out of the cell was drenched with blood, the inmate said.” “I think he died while he was alone in the single cell. This has stressed the inmates in this prison,” said another inmate who alleged that many of the offenders at Leeuwkop have been victims of brutal attacks from the prison officials. Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed receipt of questions and said the department would respond The story will be updated with his comment.

Meanwhile, the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (Sapohr) said it would accelerate pressure on law enforcement to make sure the perpetrators are found guilty and arrested. The organisation spokesperson Miles Bhudu said May was not the only prisoner killed by prison officials. Bhudu said another priosner was killed a few weeks before he was set to be released on parole at Leeuwkop in 2022. Bhudu said six officials were arrested and subsequently released the following day.